Brandon Aubrey's journey from software engineer to Dallas Cowboys kicker

Brandon Aubrey has been in your shoes: key card on the belt, working the office job.

Then he booted life as a software engineer to become the kicker for the Dallas Cowboys.

[REPORTER: "I know things around here keep you busy, but I wanted to show you something. I wasn’t sure if you were aware you haven’t updated your LinkedIn yet, did you know that?"]

"I have completely forgotten about that page to be honest with you," laughed Aubrey.

Now, Aubrey is playing for the team he grew up rooting for, but the Plano native says he's still not sure it has all sunk in.

This year isn't the first time Aubrey has played in a Cowboys uniform.

"Weight, 60 pounds, height 4'1", uniform 5, age 5, receiver, not kicker, and he was a Cowboy who would’ve thought right? Who would’ve thought? At age 5," said Brandon's mother Donna while looking back at his old peewee football card.

Donna and Jeff Aubrey saw the signs that kicking could take their son places.

"He took a shot at a 50-yarder. What was he, 12? 13? But yeah, he took a shot at a 50 and was just short," said his father Jeff.

The story fits perfectly, but it wasn't the one Brandon wanted to write.

"Soccer was the big dream I was chasing, I put all my eggs into that basket and chased that dream down and never really thought about anything else," Aubrey said.

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: Brandon Aubrey #17 of the Dallas Cowboys kicks the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at AT&T Stadium on October 1, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

He climbed the soccer ladder from Plano Senior High to Notre Dame, where he won a national title as a defender.

In 2017, Aubrey was drafted to Toronto FC with the 21st pick in the MLS Super Draft.

[REPORTER: "You’re standing on that stage, what are the ultimate dreams?"

"Ultimate dream of all soccer players is getting to the World Cup, go out there and represent your country, that was my goal," said Aubrey.

Two years later, Aubrey retired from soccer for good.

"That first stint in the MLS with Toronto I probably wasn’t mentally prepared, maybe shied away from the moment, played a little scared," he said. "I think that kept me from showing exactly the type of player I was."

He transitioned into life after sports, beginning his software engineering career.

Then one day, while watching an NFL game, his wife Jen made a statement that changed everything.

"Whoever was kicking missed, Jen says, 'well you can do that,’" recalled Aubrey.

Featured article

Brandon agreed and went looking for a coach.

He found Brain Egan, a former Mississippi State kicker and college teammate of Dak Prescott.

"[Dak] did a little bit of holding for me early on," remembered Egan.

In 2019, Aubrey got word of a high school clinic Egan was running.

"He showed up with a rubber football and, like, a cheap holder," Egan said.

They started training three times a week.

"We didn’t know if he was going to ever be able to get a job at the professional level, but we stayed committed to it," Egan said.

Two years later, Aubrey got his shot.

This time, taken as the final pick of the 32nd round in the USFL Draft.

"'They’re picking Brandon Aubrey, now that’s surprising.' And we were like, 'Oh my God, he got it," remembered his dad.

CANTON, OHIO - JULY 03: Birmingham Stallions Colby Wadman (15) holds the ball as Brandon Aubrey (10) kicks an extra point in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL Championship game at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on July 03 Expand

While Brandon helped the Birmingham Stallions win back-to-back championships, the Cowboys were watching.

This year, Dallas invited him to training camp where beat out Tristan Vizcaino to become the Cowboys next kicker.

Last January, Aubrey was watching as former Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed an NFL record four extra points during Dallas' playoff win in Tampa.

What Brandon didn't realize at the time was that Maher's nightmare would open the door for his NFL dream.

"As a Cowboys fan I was just disappointed and disappointed for him," Aubrey said.

Maher has regrouped, earning a new job as the kick for the Rams who will be visiting the Cowboys on Oct. 29.

[REPORTER: "Would you like to speak with him when they come here later this month?"]

"Yeah, absolutely," Aubrey responded.

[REPORTER: "What would you say to him?"]

"Just keep going," Aubrey replied.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Brandon Aubrey #17 of the Dallas Cowboys watches the flight of a field goal attempt during the first half against the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam H Expand

Through five games, Aubrey is 10 of 11 on extra points and a perfect 14 of 14 on field goals.

The current kicker at his high school alma mater, Dax Dunham, saw this coming back in August.

"Definitely gonna draft him for my fantasy [team]," Dunham joked.

More importantly, Aubrey's new boss approves.

"We've got us a kicker," Jerry Jones said of Aubrey.

Brandon's new coaches have already shown how confident they are in their new kicker.

In the game against the Patriots, Mike McCarthy brought out Aubrey to try what would have been an NFL record 66-yard field goal attempt.

A false start penalty pushed the Cowboys back too far for an attempt.

[REPORTER: "What do you believe your range is inside of AT&T Stadium?"]

"It depends on the day, but that 66 is definitely in that range," Aubrey said.

[REPORTER: "Can you go further than 66?"]

"Yes," Aubrey responded.

[REPORTER: "How much?"]

"I don't think I can say," he replied.

Aubrey's Cowboys career could not be off to a better start, but there is still a line Aubrey can't add to his LinkedIn page: making a true pressure kick with a star on his helmet.

[REPORTER: "Have you thought about the possibility that ending this 27-year Super Bowl drought that has tortured Cowboys fans all over the world could come down to you?"]

"No, I don’t think about that. Mainly just focus on making the kick and if it does come to that moment, try and treat that kick like any other kick," Aubrey said.