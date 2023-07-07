Dallas Cowboys sign former Plano Senior HS kicker

article

The Dallas Cowboys will give a former local high school football standout a chance to compete for kicker during training camp.

Former Plano Senior High School star Brandon Aubrey was signed by the team.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys News

Featured article

Aubrey spent the spring playing for the USFL Champion Birmingham Stallions. He made 14 of 15 field goals and all 35 extra points.

He also played soccer at Plano and the University of Notre Dame. He was also drafted by Toronto FC and played on affiliate teams for two seasons.

He’ll compete for the starting job against Tristan Vizcaino at Cowboys training camp, which begins later this month.

Dallas is not expected to bring back kicker Brett Maher after his meltdown in the playoffs last season.