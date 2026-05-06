Argentina soccer fans rally in Dallas ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Brief Argentinian soccer fans held a rally in Dallas on Wednesday evening to practice songs they hope to play during games at AT&T Stadium this summer. One Argentinian superfan tells FOX 4's Amelia Jones the country's culture intertwines soccer and music to make their band special. The Argentinian national soccer team plays two group stage matches in North Texas: against Austria on June 22 and against Jordan on June 27.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just over a month away, and Argentina soccer fans in Dallas showed their pride and excitement by playing their signature field songs in Dallas on Wednesday night.

Argentina fan rally in Dallas

What we know:

Dozens of Argentina soccer fans held a rally near downtown Dallas this evening to ramp up excitement for this summer's tournament.

With the backdrop of the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, band members practiced their field songs to be played during the team's World Cup matches in Dallas.

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Band members could be seen playing drums, trumpets and more during the rally, where they practiced dozens of songs.

Several Lionel Messi jerseys were spotted, as fans of Argentina and soccer in general hope to see him in person when Argentina plays two group stage matches in Arlington this summer.

Argentinian soccer culture

What they're saying:

Franco Amieva, an Argentinian superfan, tells FOX 4's Amelia Jones that while many soccer teams have bands, Argentina's band is different because of how much their culture is intertwined with soccer and music.

"A lot of the stuff is just the joy of football and the joy of doing what we grew up doing since we were kids," Amieva tells Jones. "I mean, if you go out there right now, there's probably kids in Argentina playing drums, like they're five-year-old."

Ameiva has a ticket to at least one game Argentina plays in North Texas this summer, and he's hopeful the band will be able to bring their instruments inside the stadium to play during the game.

What's next:

Argentina plays two group stage matches in North Texas. First, they'll take on Austria on June 22. Then, they'll play Jordan on June 27.

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 13: A detailed view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 sign inside Dallas Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, on April 13, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Expand

FOX 4 FIFA World Cup Coverage

FOX 4 reporters have been covering the seven national teams who will play in North Texas during the World Cup's group stage in anticipation of the tournament. Read some of their stories below.

Argentina (Vania Castillo)

Argentina seeks to defend 2022 title with two matches in North Texas

Croatia (Alex Boyer)

Croatia fever gets ready to descend upon North Texas

Globetrotting Croatia fan plans road trip through North Texas for World Cup

The Netherlands (Peyton Yager)

Dallas Arboretum pays tribute to Dutch team with flower displays

Local Dutch restaurant prepares for influx of Netherlands fans

Fans of the Netherlands to bring orange double-decker bus to Texas

Japan (Steven Dial)

Team Japan hopes to carry spring momentum into summer success

Japan’s national team known as ‘Samurai Blue’

England (Amelia Jones)

London Calling Texas brings vintage soccer threads to the metroplex

Soccer fan sells his home in England to pay for World Cup trip to Dallas