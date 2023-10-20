American Flag Football League championship coming to Frisco

The all-new American Flag Football League is coming to North Texas.

The league launches its inaugural season in 2024 and just released its schedule.

The AFFL has 4 teams in Dallas, Nashville, Boston and Las Vegas.

Games will rotate through the four cities.

Two rounds of regular season games will be played in North Texas.

On May 4, the games will be played at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on SMU's campus in Dallas.

On June 8, games will be held at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

The AFFL championship will be played on June 22 at the Ford Center.

"We are very excited to host the American Flag Football League here at Ford Center at The Star," said Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President of Business Operations Chad Estis. "Ford Center was created for events like this, and we hope to see a great turnout from not only fans of the AFFL, but all of the avid sports fans of North Texas who will come out to support these games."

American Flag Football League Schedule

Flag Football Growth

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: NFC running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs with the ball during an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Phot Expand

There has been a lot of conversation around flag football in recent weeks.

The International Olympic Committee added the sport to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Several NFL players, including Miami Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill, have talked about playing in the Olympics.

"You know how amazing it would be to assemble a super team to play in the Olympics?" Hill said on his podcast.

Last year, the NFL opted for a flag football game over a conventional game for the Pro Bowl.