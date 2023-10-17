Vigil for Fort Worth ISD cafeteria worker killed in school parking lot to be held Thursday

The Forest Hill Police Department is asking the public to come a candlelight vigil for a cafeteria worker who was shot and killed in an elementary school parking lot.

On the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 11 Yolanda Gibbs was shot and killed outside of David K. Sellars Elementary in Forest Hill.

Yolanda Gibbs (Source: Forest Hill Police)

A vigil for Gibbs will be held in the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 6300 Crawford Lane on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

The church is around the corner from the school.

School attendees told FOX 4 Gibbs was a long-time cafeteria worker at Sellars Elementary, who was beloved and had been at the school for decades.

Forest Hill police announced on Friday that a "person of interest" in the shooting was found dead.

They didn't explain how the person died or where the person died. They also didn't release any details as to why the person was called a "person of interest."



