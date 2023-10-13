"Person of interest" in Fort Worth ISD cafeteria worker's murder found dead

Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Forest Hill say the person wanted for shooting a school cafeteria worker was found dead.

On Wednesday, someone shot and killed Yolanda Gibbs in the parking lot of David K. Sellars Elementary School. That's part of Fort Worth ISD.

Kids still went to school after the murder, and parents weren't informed until hours later.

Police worked to identify a suspect and on Friday announced someone they're calling a "person of interest" was found dead.

They didn't explain how the person died or where the person died. They also didn't explain why the person was called a "person of interest."