McKinney launches 2026 Inflatable Turkey Map featuring citywide scavenger hunt and 25-foot giant display

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The Brief The 2026 Inflatable Turkey Map is live on the McKinney TX! app, guiding residents to festive yard and storefront displays across the city. A 25-foot inflatable turkey photo opportunity opens Monday at Mitchell Park, and registered local participants can claim commemorative magnets starting Tuesday. Organizers are actively calling for residents to register or update their yard displays, while visitor center renovations may affect magnet pickup hours.



A festive citywide scavenger hunt returns to McKinney on Sunday with the official launch of the 2026 Inflatable Turkey Map, a seasonal tradition featuring community-registered yard displays and a new 25-foot giant turkey attraction.

2026 Inflatable Turkey Map

What we know:

Organized by Visit McKinney, the digital map launches on the McKinney TX! app. Tourism officials are looking to build upon last year's milestone, which featured more than 400 inflatable turkeys set up across front yards, rooftops, and storefronts throughout the city.

Residents are encouraged to pin their displays to the map by submitting their address, naming their inflatable turkey, and writing a short backstory for their display. Participants from previous years can use an online lookup tool on the Visit McKinney website to confirm or update their existing listing.

What they're saying:

"Re-registering helps keep the map up to date and lets the community know which familiar feathered friends will be back for another season of turkey hunting," Visit McKinney said in a news release.

The 2026 edition introduces new incentives for participants and explorers:

Giant Photo Opportunity: Starting Monday, Nov. 2, a 25-foot inflatable turkey accompanied by a monument sign will be installed at Mitchell Park as a central landmark for photos.

Inflatable Turkey Club Magnets: Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 3, registered participants living within McKinney city limits can collect a commemorative "Inflatable Turkey Club" magnet at the Visit McKinney office, located at 200 W. Virginia St.. Magnets are limited to one per household while supplies last.

Due to ongoing renovations at the Visit McKinney visitor center, hours of operation and pickup locations may vary.

Open the inflatable turkey map: https://visitmckinney.visitwidget.com/tours/inflatable-turkey-map