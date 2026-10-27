Millions of AT&T customers to receive payouts following approval of $177 million settlement

The Brief A federal judge granted final approval to AT&T's $177 million class-action settlement over two massive 2024 customer data leaks. Approved claimants can receive between $6.50 and $40 in tiered cash, or up to $5,000 for documented financial losses. Payments could begin between December 2026 and early 2027, though any legal appeals filed within 30 days will delay distributions.



Millions of AT&T customers affected by two massive 2024 data breaches could begin receiving cash payouts within months following final court approval of a $177 million class-action settlement.

What happened?

What we know:

Senior U.S. District Judge Sidney A. Fitzwater of the Northern District of Texas issued a 73-page memorandum opinion and order granting final approval to the agreement, clearing the way for distributions from two non-reversionary funds totaling $177 million.

The decision resolves consolidated multidistrict litigation arising from two separate cybersecurity incidents disclosed by AT&T in 2024:

The March 30, 2024 Breach (AT&T 1): Involves a $149 million fund covering customer data leaked on the dark web, including Social Security numbers, account passcodes, and dates of birth.

The July 12, 2024 Breach (AT&T 2): Involves a $28 million fund resolving claims over call and text log metadata illegally downloaded from third-party vendor Snowflake Inc.

AT&T denied all allegations of liability and wrongdoing as part of the agreement.

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Expected Payout Amounts

By the numbers:

Settlement proceeds will be distributed across two primary categories based on claims submitted before the Dec. 18, 2025 deadline:

Documented Loss Reimbursements: Claimants who provided proof of out-of-pocket financial losses directly traceable to the security incidents can receive up to $5,000 for the March breach and up to $2,500 for the July breach.

Tiered Pro Rata Cash Payments: Claimants without documented financial losses will receive baseline cash distributions estimated as follows:

Tier 1 (March Breach - Social Security Exposed): Estimated between $39.00 and $40.00.

Tier 2 (March Breach - Non-Social Security Data): Estimated between $7.50 and $8.10.

Tier 3 (July Breach - Call/Text Metadata): Estimated between $6.50 and $7.10.

Payment Timeline and Appeals

Timeline:

Payouts will not be issued immediately. Under the terms of the settlement, benefit distributions must begin within 60 days after the agreement reaches its official effective date, which hinges on the standard 30-day post-approval judicial appeal window.

If no formal legal appeals are filed, the settlement is projected to reach its effective date in mid-November, putting payouts on track to begin between December 2026 and early 2027. Any pending appeals could extend that timeline.

Claim Status and Restrictions

The deadline to file a new claim was Dec. 18, 2025, and no late submissions are being accepted under the court order.

Out of nearly 4.9 million total claims processed by administrator Kroll Settlement Administration, approximately 804,000 were flagged for potential fraud. Impacted claimants whose submissions were flagged have a 21-day window following notice to submit a physical "wet ink" validation form by mail to verify their identity.

What you can do:

Class members can track their claim status at the official settlement portal, telecomdatasettlement.com.