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28-year-old dies after being shot multiple times in Dallas: police

By
FOX 4
Crime and Public Safety
Updated October 31, 2026 3:40 PM CDT Published October 31, 2026 3:39 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A 28-year-old, identified as Samarius Johnson, was shot and killed Friday night in the 3700 block of South Tyler Street.
    • The shooter fled the scene before Dallas police officers arrived and remains unidentified.
    • Investigators are currently working to determine the suspect's identity and a potential motive.

DALLAS - A 28-year-old was killed Friday night after being shot multiple times near South Tyler Street in Dallas, police said. 

What we know:

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Tyler Street, according to the Dallas Police Department. Officers responded to the area after receiving reports of a shooting.

Investigators said they found the 28-year-old victim, identified as Samarius Johnson, dead at the scene. According to detectives, Johnson suffered multiple gunshot wounds. 

What we don't know:

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. As of Saturday, detectives were still working to determine who shot Johnson and why. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Det. T. Johnston, #8977, at 214-671-3523 or timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: The information in this article comes from a news release from the Dallas Police Department. 

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