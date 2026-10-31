28-year-old dies after being shot multiple times in Dallas: police
DALLAS - A 28-year-old was killed Friday night after being shot multiple times near South Tyler Street in Dallas, police said.
What we know:
The incident happened just after 9 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Tyler Street, according to the Dallas Police Department. Officers responded to the area after receiving reports of a shooting.
Investigators said they found the 28-year-old victim, identified as Samarius Johnson, dead at the scene. According to detectives, Johnson suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
What we don't know:
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. As of Saturday, detectives were still working to determine who shot Johnson and why.
What you can do:
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Det. T. Johnston, #8977, at 214-671-3523 or timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a news release from the Dallas Police Department.