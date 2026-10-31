28-year-old dies after being shot multiple times in Dallas: police

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The Brief A 28-year-old, identified as Samarius Johnson, was shot and killed Friday night in the 3700 block of South Tyler Street. The shooter fled the scene before Dallas police officers arrived and remains unidentified. Investigators are currently working to determine the suspect's identity and a potential motive.



A 28-year-old was killed Friday night after being shot multiple times near South Tyler Street in Dallas, police said.

What we know:

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Tyler Street, according to the Dallas Police Department. Officers responded to the area after receiving reports of a shooting.

Investigators said they found the 28-year-old victim, identified as Samarius Johnson, dead at the scene. According to detectives, Johnson suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

What we don't know:

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. As of Saturday, detectives were still working to determine who shot Johnson and why.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Det. T. Johnston, #8977, at 214-671-3523 or timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.