LIVE | Tarrant County 2026 midterm election results

The Brief It's election day for the 2026 midterm election. Election results will be shared on FOX 4 News after the polls close at 7 p.m. You'll also find live local election results and coverage on the FOX Local app.



Tarrant County election results for the 2026 midterm election will begin filtering in as soon as the polls close across Texas at 7 p.m.

See below for real-time Tarrant County vote totals, plus election results for the U.S. Senate and Texas governor races.

Tarrant County Election Results

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More Election Results