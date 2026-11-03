LIVE | Tarrant County 2026 midterm election results
FORT WORTH, Texas - Tarrant County election results for the 2026 midterm election will begin filtering in as soon as the polls close across Texas at 7 p.m.
See below for real-time Tarrant County vote totals, plus election results for the U.S. Senate and Texas governor races.
Tarrant County Election Results
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The Source: Information in this article comes from the Tarrant County Elections Office.