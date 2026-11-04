Trackdown: Deep Ellum Halloween shooting suspect caught on camera

The Brief Dallas Police are searching for a suspect seen brandishing a gun in Deep Ellum on the night of the deadly Halloween shootings that left four dead and over a dozen injured. Police say the suspect began indiscriminately firing into a crowd of people near the 2600 block of Main Street, injuring seven. Anyone with information on this suspect or video from the night of the shootings is asked to contact Dallas Police Sgt. Boz Rojas at boz.rojas@dallaspolice.gov or at (214) 671-3598.



Dallas Police are looking for a suspect connected to the deadly Halloween shootings in Deep Ellum. The suspect is seen on camera brandishing a firearm before police say he injured seven people with indiscriminate gunfire.

Deep Ellum Halloween shootings

The backstory:

Four people were killed and many more were injured in three separate shootings in Deep Ellum on Halloween night, with the violence unfolding in a 75-minute span.

The first shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Elm Street, police said. A second shooting followed at about 1:05 a.m. in the 2600 block of Main Street, and the third was reported at roughly 1:35 a.m. in the 200 block of South Crowdus Street.

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The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Kaniesa Scott, 28-year-old Unique Elise Benjamin, 25-year-old Anthony McCleary, and 20-year-old Isaiah Boling.

Dallas police Chief Daniel Comeaux said the overall injury toll of approximately 15 people remains fluid, as several victims transported themselves to local hospitals following the gunfire.

Officers had been given extra assignments in Deep Ellum to handle anticipated Halloween crowds. In one instance, officers positioned less than two blocks away ran toward the sound of gunfire and performed life-saving measures, reviving at least one victim, Comeaux said.

Shooting suspect caught on camera

What we know:

At around 1:04 a.m. on the night of the shootings, security footage provided to FOX 4 shows a man in the 2600 block of Main Street wearing a camoflauged hoodie in a crowd of people.

The man is seen pulling a gun out of the side of his pants and holding it by his side before putting it away in his front waistband in security footage provided to FOX 4.

Dallas Police Lt. Matthew Finley says the suspect began indiscriminately firing shots, injuring seven people in the parking lot he was standing in.

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What they're saying:

"We need people to come forward to help us identify the suspect and bring justice for the individuals," Lt. Finley tells FOX 4's Shaun Rabb.

Finley believes the public can identify the shooting suspect from the security footage provided.

"This is Deep Ellum. We should be able to have a good time down here," Finley says. "There's a very, very small percentage of individuals that are making it dangerous for everybody else that's trying to have a good time."

Dallas Police Lt. Matthew Finley

What you can do:

Police are still searching for the shooting suspect and are asking for tips and videos from the night of the shootings.

Anyone with information on this suspect of any of the other shootings in Deep Ellum on Halloween is asked to contact Sgt. Boz Rojas with the Dallas Police Department at boz.rojas@dallaspolice.gov or at (214) 671-3598.