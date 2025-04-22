Yella Beezy case: Judge denies motion to allow rapper to attend child's football game

The Brief Dallas rapper Yella Beezy has a request to alter the conditions of his bond denied last week. The rapper, whose real name is Markies Conway, sought permission to attend his child's football game. Conway is charged with capital murder in connection to the killing of fellow rapper Mo3.



Dallas rapper Yella Beezy's effort to have the conditions of his bond altered to allow him to watch his child's football game was rejected by a judge.

Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, is facing a capital murder charge in connection to the shooting death of fellow rapper Mo3.

Conway was released from jail on bond late last month after his bond was reduced from $2 million to $750,000.

Yella Beezy bond request

Dig deeper:

A motion to change the conditions of Conway's bond was filed on April 15, 2025.

Under the terms of his bond, the rapper is required to be confined to his primary residence.

In the document, lawyers ask the court to alter the conditions to allow him to attend his son's football game.

"This request is sought to allow Defendant to be present for meaningfirl family event, which is in the best interests of the child and will support continued family engagement and stability," reads the filing from Conway's legal team.

They also note that Yella Beezy has complied with the terms of his bond and that there have been no violations on his electronic monitor.

On April 16, Judge Chika Anyiam denied the request.

Yella Beezy Capital Murder Case

The backstory:

Conway was arrested after being indicted by a Dallas County grand jury and arrested on March 20. He’s now charged with capital murder while remuneration, which is the legal charge for murder for hire.

Police believe he hired a hitman to carry out the murder of Melvin Noble, also known as Mo3.

Noble was gunned down in broad daylight in the middle of Interstate 35 in November of 2020.

Investigators said Noble was in his car on the interstate when Kewon Dontrell White, while wearing a ski mask and holding a gun, approached his car.

Noble got out of his car and started running away. White shot him in the back several times.

White was arrested a month later and charged with murder. He’s currently serving a nine-year prison sentence for firearm charges connected to the shooting.

Yella Beezy releases song while out on bond

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 25: Rapper Yella Beezy backstage during TwoGether Land Festival at Fair Park on May 25, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

New Music Released:

Yella Beezy has stayed busy since being released on bond.

He released a music video for his new song "My Head" on April 16, the day after his legal team filed the motion to alter his bond.

In the song, he seemingly indirectly references his capital murder case.

"I can’t wait until this sh-- past to live comfortable," he raps. "Living for my kids is who I am running to."