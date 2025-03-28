Expand / Collapse search

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy released on bond in murder-for-hire case

Published  March 28, 2025 3:20pm CDT
A North Texas rapper faced a judge on Wednesday morning after being arrested for allegedly orchestrating the murder of a fellow rapper in November 2020. She agreed to reduce his $2 million bond to $750,000.

    • Dallas rapper Yella Beezy was released on bond Friday morning.
    • The rapper, whose real name is Markie Conway, had his bond reduced from $2 million to $750,000 Thursday.
    • Conway is accused of hiring a hitman to shoot and kill fellow Dallas rapper Melvin Nobles, who went by Mo3, in 2020.

DALLAS - North Texas rapper Yella Beezy was released on bond Friday after it was reduced to $750,000 from $2 million a day prior.

Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, was arrested for allegedly orchestrating the murder of a fellow rapper in November 2020.

Conway was released just after 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Conway appeared in court Thursday asking for a bond reduction.

His bond amount was set at $2 million after he was arrested last week for the death of rapper Mo3, or Melvin Noble.

The state argued that Conway is a danger and has the means to flee if he wants to, adding that Conway owns a bulletproof Denali for a reason.

The judge listened to testimony from the rapper's grandmother, who said he could not afford to pay a $2 million bond despite owning a bulletproof Denali and living in a mansion in Frisco.

Judge Gracie Lewis ultimately decided to reduce Conway's bond amount to $750,000 with conditions, including an order against contacting any of the victims or witnesses.

Dallas rapper Markies Conway, who goes by the name Yella Beezy, was arrested and charged in a murder-for-hire scheme connected to the death of another rapper. Melvin Noble, who went by Mo3, was killed in an ambush-style shooting on I-35 in Dallas in 2020.

Conway was arrested after being indicted by a Dallas County grand jury and arrested on March 20. He’s now charged with capital murder while remuneration.

Police believe he hired a hitman to carry out Noble’s murder.

Noble was gunned down in broad daylight in the middle of Interstate 35 in November of 2020.

Investigators said Noble was in his car on the interstate when Kewon Dontrell White, while wearing a ski mask and holding a gun, approached his car.

Noble got out of his car and started running away. White shot him in the back several times.

White was arrested a month later and charged with murder. He’s currently serving a nine-year prison sentence for firearm charges connected to the shooting.

The Source: Information about Conway's release comes from Dallas County officials. Information on Thursday's bond hearing and Conway's arrest come from court hearings, the Dallas Police Department and previous coverage.

