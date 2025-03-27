Dallas rapper Yella Beezy's $2 million murder-for-hire bond reduced

A North Texas rapper faced a judge on Wednesday morning after being arrested for allegedly orchestrating the murder of a fellow rapper in 2020. She agreed to reduce his $2 million bond.

Yella Beezy in Court

What's new:

Rapper Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, appeared in court for a bond reduction hearing.

His bond amount was set at $2 million after he was arrested last week for the death of rapper Mo3, or Melvin Noble.

Prosecutors showed a video of the alleged hitman shooting at and chasing down Noble in the middle of I-35 before getting back into his car and driving away. The legal team argued that Conway is a danger and has the means to flee if he wants to.

The judge also listened to testimony from rapper's relatives who said he could not afford to pay a $2 million bond.

The judge ultimately decided to reduce the amount to $750,000 with bond conditions. She also reprimand him for seemingly not taking the case seriously.

Yella Beezy Arrested

The backstory:

Conway was arrested after being indicted by a Dallas County grand jury this past Thursday. He’s now charged with capital murder while remuneration.

Police believe he hired a hitman to carry out Noble’s murder.

Related article

Noble was gunned down in broad daylight in the middle of Interstate 35 in November of 2020.

Investigators said Noble was in his car on the interstate when Kewon Dontrell White, while wearing a ski mask and holding a gun, approached his car.

Related article

Noble got out of his car and started running away. White shot him in the back several times.

White was arrested a month later and charged with murder. He’s currently serving a nine-year prison sentence for firearm charges connected to the shooting.