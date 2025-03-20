Dallas rapper Yella Beezy charged with hiring hitman to kill fellow rapper Mo3

The Brief A Dallas County grand jury formally indicted Markies Conway, also known as Yella Beezy, on Tuesday for the murder of Melvin Noble, also known as Mo3. Investigators say Conway hired Kewon Dontrell White to kill Noble. Noble was killed on Nov. 11, 2020, in the middle of I-35 in Dallas. Police say White shot Noble in the back several times as he tried to run away. Conway was arrested on Thursday and is being held in the Dallas County Jail. A bond has not been set.



A Dallas rapper was arrested for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill a fellow rapper in 2020.

What we know:

Markies Conway, also known as Yella Beezy, was formally indicted by a Dallas County grand jury on Tuesday, for the murder of Melvin Noble, known as Mo3, in November 2020, according to court documents obtained by FOX 4.

Markies Conway (Mugshot: Dallas County Jail)

Investigators say Conway hired Kewon Dontrell White to kill Noble.

Conway was arrested on Thursday on the charge of capital murder while remuneration.

Dallas rapper Mo3

The backstory:

Noble was killed on Nov. 11, 2020, in an ambush-style shooting in the middle of the day on I-35 in Dallas.

Investigators say Noble was in his car on the interstate when White, while wearing a ski mask and holding a gun, approached his car.

Police say Noble got out of his car and started running away when White shot him in the back several times.

White was arrested a month later and charged with murder. He’s currently serving a nine-year prison sentence for firearm charges connected to the shooting.

Previous mugshots for Kewon Dontrell White

What's next:

Conway is being held in the Dallas County Jail. His bond has not been set.