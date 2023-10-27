World Series Game 1: Roof will be closed at Globe Life Field
ARLINGTON, Texas - The roof at Globe Life Field in Arlington will be closed for Game 1 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The stadium made the announcement just after 1 p.m. on Friday, saying "Roof is CLOSED. Vibes are HIGH. Get LOUD."
The decision is not a surprise.
The FOX 4 weather team says there is a 40% of storms before the game and a decent shot of rain throughout the night.
If you are heading to an outdoor watch party, bring an umbrella!
The Rangers played Game 4 of the ALCS with the roof open.
It was the first time that the roof was opened since May 21.