World Series Game 1: Roof will be closed at Globe Life Field

The roof at Globe Life Field in Arlington will be closed for Game 1 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The stadium made the announcement just after 1 p.m. on Friday, saying "Roof is CLOSED. Vibes are HIGH. Get LOUD."

The decision is not a surprise.

The FOX 4 weather team says there is a 40% of storms before the game and a decent shot of rain throughout the night.

If you are heading to an outdoor watch party, bring an umbrella!

The Rangers played Game 4 of the ALCS with the roof open.

It was the first time that the roof was opened since May 21.