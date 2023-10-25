World Series: National Anthem singers for Game 1 and 2 announced

Major League Baseball announced who will perform the National Anthem for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series at Globe Life Field.

First pitch for both games will be at 7:03 p.m. CST.

The National Anthem will be performed at 6:45 p.m.

READ MORE: 2023 World Series schedule: When and where you can watch the Rangers

National Anthem Game 1 - H.E.R.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: H.E.R. performs live at The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM And Pandora's Small Stage Series in Harlem, NY on November 02, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Musician H.E.R. will perform for Game 1 on Friday night.

The 26-year-old singer, songwriter and instrumentalist has won 5 GRAMMYs, an Academy Award and an Emmy.

She performed 'America the Beautiful' at the Super Bowl in 2021.

National Anthem Game 2 - Pearle Peterson

Pearle Peterson

On Saturday, Pearle Peterson will perform the anthem.

Peterson, a high school senior from Sequim, Washington, is the 2023 Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth Talent Performer.

The 18-year-old has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club for 11 years.