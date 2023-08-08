Woman who disrupted flight over 'not real' passenger is from Dallas, according to new report

The woman aboard an American Airlines flight who had meltdown over a fellow passenger she claimed was "not real" and demanded to get off the plane has been identified as a woman who lives in Dallas, according to a new article from the New York Post.

Many people have tried to identify the woman since the video of the flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Orlando went viral on social media.

"I’m telling you, I’m getting the f–k off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f–k off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it," the woman can be heard saying in the video as she walks to the front of the plane .

"I don’t give two f–ks, but I am telling you right now – that motherf–ker back there is NOT real," she adds, gesturing to the back of the plane. Other passengers can be seen in the video turning their heads to where she pointed.

According to an incident report, the woman was 38-year-old Tiffany Gomas.

We are also learning what caused the freak-out, which has been the subject of a great deal of speculation online.

According to the incident report, Gomas was arguing with a family, accusing them of stealing her air pods.

"The female then started claiming that the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make its destination," reads the report.

The TSA deemed that because of her statements the plane needed to be rescreened.

All passengers on the flight had to get off the plane and be screened by security again.

When officers arrived, Gomas was "distraught" and working to get back onto the flight. Gomas then refused to speak to airport police.

According to the report the manager of the airline "gave Gomas a verbal criminal trespass notice, explaining she was denied boarding and needed to depart the secure area."

She then attempted to come back through TSA screening multiple times, documents say.

A written criminal trespass notice was created for Gomas making the disturbance on the flight, but she left the airport before she could sign the notice.