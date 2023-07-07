Carrot Top says he was on the same Dallas plane as woman who went on tirade about 'not real' passenger

Carrot Top says he was on the same American Airlines plane as a woman who caused a flight delay after she went on a tirade about wanting to get off a plane because of a "not real" passenger.

"Some woman lost her marbles," the comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, said in one of three Instagram videos he posted about the now-viral incident, explaining he and the other passengers had been forced to deplane the Dallas to Orlando, Florida, flight before it took off.

Thompson said the unidentified woman was "screaming at the top of her lungs like, ‘F--- this, f--- this! You guys are doomed! Get me off this f---ing plane!’ So, we’re off the plane. She got her wish."

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 06: Comedian Carrot Top attends the grand opening party for Dsquared2 at The Shops at Crystals on April 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He added that the passengers had to wait at the gate while officials swept "the plane to see if there’s anything."

"I was going to see the fireworks in Orlando just in time but now this f---ing lunatic lady lost her mind, so we’re going nowhere," he said.

He added in the caption, "Omg! I’ve seen this stuff on tv but NEVER experienced it!!! We all are now f---ed because this lady lost her marbles… stay tuned! Hope we takeoff."

In a second video, the 58-year-old comedian showed a clip of the woman’s viral tirade in which she yelled while standing in the aisle of the plane: "I’m telling you, I’m getting the f--- off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f--- off and everyone can either believe it or they cannot believe it."

She continued: "I don’t give two f---s, but I am telling you right now – that motherf---er back there is not real," she added, gesturing to the back of the plane. Other passengers can be seen in the video turning their heads to where she pointed.

"You can sit on this plane, and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to."

An American Airlines spokesperson told FOX Business that the flight had been delayed "due to a disruptive customer."

The Vegas performer gave a final update later that night after the plane landed in Orlando.

"Well.. finally home in bed .. hats off to @americanair how they handled this situation tonight," he wrote in the caption. "It’s really is maddening how 1 nut job can ruin everyone’s plan. Well made it home safe! I guess that’s all that matters. Nite."

In an accompanying video taken from his bed, he said the flight had been delayed by five hours. "I hope you’re having a relaxing evening behind bars in Dallas, Texas, and hope you enjoyed your little stunt," he said.

He added, "I missed the fireworks and everything tonight, but we’ll catch up tomorrow."

It was not clear if the woman was arrested after the incident.

In a final post, he wrote, "I literally thought at first it was a flight attendant yelling at a passenger and looked up and she was for real losing her mind… I applaud everyone that was on the flight w me that night. Everyone kept calm and let the professionals do what they do. Hats off to everyone @americanair."

Fox News Digital's Megan Henney contributed to this report

This article first appeared on FOX News. READ MORE: https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/carrot-top-says-he-was-same-plane-as-woman-who-went-tirade-about-not-real-passenger