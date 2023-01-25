Woman, toddler injured in drive-by shooting in Fort Worth, 3 suspects in custody

3 suspects are in custody after a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth sent a 20-year-old woman and a toddler to the hospital.

Fort Worth police say at around 12:30 p.m. the female was holding the toddler in her arms outside a home on Strong Avenue, when an unknown vehicle pulled up and began to shoot at the residence.

Both the victim and the toddler were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Images captures by FOX 4 crews appeared to show bullet holes in the windows of the home.

Police say they tracked the vehicle and attempted to pull it over.

The suspect led officers on a brief chase before coming to a stop on Truman Street.

Fort Worth PD says several weapons were located.