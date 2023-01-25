Suspect in deadly Dallas road rage shooting identified

article

Dallas police need help finding the gunman in a deadly road rage shooting.

Police shared two photos of 18-year-old Javier Rokeem Washington.

They said he shot a man in another vehicle earlier this month in the Pleasant Grove area.

It happened in the middle of the afternoon on Jan. 10 along Jim Miller Road near Elam Road.

The victim, 17-year-old Kendreal Jones, died at the hospital.

Anyone with information about Washington or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

He is considered armed and dangerous.