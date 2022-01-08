Woman killed after vehicle crashes into Cedar Hill Great Clips

article

Police in Cedar Hill said a woman is dead after an SUV was driven into the lobby of a Great Clips hair salon Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m., in the 400 block of E. FM 1382.

Responding officers found someone unresponsive at the scene, and they were pronounced dead.

Witnesses said the victim was a woman, but police did not release her name.

Investigators say the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.

They have not determined what led the driver to crash into the building.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call police at 972-293-5181 ext. 2127.

