Woman injured in Dallas drive-by shooting

article

Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in west Dallas.

It happened overnight at a home on Navaro Street, which is in a neighborhood north of Interstate 30 near Hampton Road.

Police said several shooters opened fire on the home.

18-year-old killed in shooting at Carrollton beer and wine store

Officers found the victim wounded inside.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.