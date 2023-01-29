18-year-old killed in shooting at Carrollton beer and wine store

article

Police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man outside a beer and wine store in Carrollton Saturday.

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m., at Posco Beer and Wine on Josey Lane.

Few details have been released, but police said the victim died from his injuries.

Investigators were able to get video of the suspect, but it’s unclear if there has been an arrest made.