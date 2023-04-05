Woman in wheelchair killed while crossing Arlington street

article

A woman in a wheelchair was killed Tuesday night while trying to cross the street in Arlington.

Police said it happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Green Oaks Boulevard and New York Avenue.

A 66-year-old woman in a motorized wheelchair tried to cross the street in a crosswalk and was hit by an SUV.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died. Her name has not yet been released.

Police said the driver of the SUV did stop to help and is cooperating with the investigation.

The driver had a green light at the time, so she is not expected to face any charges, police said.