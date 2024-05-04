Pedestrian killed in early morning crash in southeast Oak Cliff
DALLAS - One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian in Southeast Oak Cliff.
Investigators say it happened around 12:30 Saturday morning at the intersection of Great Trinity Forest Way and Bonnie View Road.
A pedestrian was crossing the road when they were hit by a car westbound on Great Trinity Forest Way.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.