Pedestrian killed in early morning crash in southeast Oak Cliff

Published  May 4, 2024 8:12am CDT
Southeast Oak Cliff
A pedestrian was hit by a car shortly after midnight early Saturday morning.

DALLAS - One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian in Southeast Oak Cliff.

Investigators say it happened around 12:30 Saturday morning at the intersection of Great Trinity Forest Way and Bonnie View Road. 

A pedestrian was crossing the road when they were hit by a car westbound on Great Trinity Forest Way. 

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.