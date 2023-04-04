Arlington toddler dies after shooting himself with sibling's gun, police say

An Arlington toddler is dead after police say he shot himself early Tuesday morning.

Arlington police were called to a home on Pocassett Drive shortly after midnight. Investigators say that the boy, who was about to turn 3, found a gun in his teenage sibling's room and accidentally fired it, hitting himself.

The boy later died at the hospital.

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed, but police are still investigating.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the boy's name.