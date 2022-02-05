1 dead, 1 injured in early morning crash on I-35 in Dallas

article

A man is dead and a woman is in serious condition following a crash early Saturday morning that may have been caused by a wrong-way driver.

The wreck happened just before 2 a.m., along I-35 at Colorado Boulevard, south of Downtown Dallas.

A 911 caller reported a wrong-way driver on Stemmons shortly before the crash involving a car and an SUV.

Dallas County sheriff's deputies are investigating.

