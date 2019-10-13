Police: 8-year-old inside house when woman fatally shot by Fort Worth officer

Fort Worth police confirm that an 8-year-old was inside a home early Saturday morning when an officer fired through a window, killing a 28-year-old woman who lived there.

This fatal officer-involved shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m., when police got a call about a home’s front door being open in the 1200 block of E. Allen Ave.

Police have release body camera video of what happened after the officer arrived at the home, including the moments before he fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson.

People in the community are wondering how a non-emergency call resulted in an officer shooting into a home from the back window, and killing Jefferson, who was inside her own home.

A neighbor saw the front door open and said he called the non-emergency number because he was concerned.

“When I made that non-emergency call, I didn’t say it was a burglary. I didn’t say it was people fighting. I didn’t say anything to make them have a gun. All they needed to do is ring the doorbell,” neighbor James Smith said.

Smith said he knows one of the people living in the house has a medical condition, and thought something was wrong.

In the body cam video released by Fort Worth PD, an officer is seen walking around the perimeter of the house with a flashlight and gun drawn.

Investigators say when he got to the back window, he saw someone standing inside the home.

After “perceiving a threat,” the officer can be heard saying, “Put your hands up. Show me your hands,” before immediately shooting through the window at the person inside.

A single shot was fired, killing Jefferson.

When officers then went into the home, police say they found a handgun, but have not said whether the gun was found near Jefferson, or found in another part of the home.

“You don’t respond to a wellness check with brute force. Yes, it was an overreaction by the Fort Worth Police Department,” the family’s attorney, Lee Merritt, said.

Fort Worth police stand by their statement, that the officer saw a threat.

"I watched them go to the front door, but they didn't knock on the door, I saw them go to the side of the house, around the car to the back of the house, and in less than two minutes, I heard the gunshot," Smith recalled.

Fort Worth Pastor and activist Kyev Tatum said something needs to change in this community, and he believes the officer should face charges.

“We went from a welfare check, to a woman being killed by the cops,” Tatum said.

Smith said he now regrets calling the police.

“Had I not called the Fort Worth Police Department, my neighbor would still be alive,” he said.