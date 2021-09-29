Wife of slain American Airlines executive charged with murder-for-hire in his death

article

A Dallas woman has been charged with murder-for-hire in connection to her husband's 2020 death, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Authorities said Jennifer Faith, who spoke to FOX 4 after the crime, tricked her boyfriend, Darrin Lopez, into killing her husband, Jamie Faith.

The DOJ accused her of used fake email accounts to convince Lopez that her husband was being physically and sexually abusive, using false claims and stock photos.

Dallas police said Lopez killed Jamie in October 2020 as he and Jennifer walked their dog.

The indictment also said Jennifer used GoFundMe money to pay for things like a TV for Lopez.

She faces life in prison and possibly the death penalty.

Lopez faces 10 years in prison for murder.

