Wife is second arrest in American Airlines exec’s murder in North Oak Cliff

article

Police have arrested the wife of the American Airlines executive who was murdered last fall.

James Faith was out on a walk with his wife, Jennifer Faith, in North Oak Cliff when he was shot and killed on Oct. 9, 2020.

During an interview for FOX 4’s Trackdown shortly after his murder, Jennifer made a plea to help find her husband's killer.

MORE: Trackdown: Help find James Faith's killer

"Oh my God! If you know what happened, I need that for closure," she said in the interview. "I need to make some sense out of this."

Earlier in January, Jennifer’s ex-boyfriend, Darrin Lopez, was arrested in Tennessee. Investigators say he drove to Dallas just to kill James.

Advertisement

RELATED: Police: Man drove from Tennessee to Dallas to kill ex-girlfriend’s husband

The arrest warrant affidavit revealed Lopez and Jennifer had been communicating in the month leading up to the murder. Police say Jennifer told him about her marriage problems. They described her relationship with Lopez as a "full-blown emotional affair."

Jennifer was arrested Wednesday and is charged with obstruction of justice.