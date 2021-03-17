Wednesday is final day for COVID-19 vaccines at Globe Life Field

Wednesday is the last day for COVID-19 vaccinations at Globe Life Field.

Distribution of shots from that site will move to Esports Stadium Arlington starting Thursday.

Anyone who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the new baseball stadium will be scheduled to receive their second dose at the e-sports venue.

The Globe Life Field site operated for about a month and was a partnership involving Arlington, FEMA, the state’s emergency management agency and the Texas Rangers.

