FEMA vaccination site opens at Globe Life Field in Arlington

By
Published 
Arlington
FOX 4

Globe Life Field vaccine site opens Friday

FEMA opens a new vaccination site in Arlington Friday that should be able to handle up to 3,000 people a day.

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s operation in Arlington opens Friday to vaccinate people at a rate that hasn’t been seen yet in most places.

The idea is to administer up to 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day or 21,000 per week.

The past two days have been a soft launch at the site to try and iron out any wrinkles in the operation.

In addition to workers with FEMA, there are U.S. Marines and sailors from Camp Pendleton in South Carolina to help out.

They will be providing both first and second-dose vaccines to people who are registered through the Tarrant County public health website and who meet the current state eligibility requirements.

Vaccinations will happen at the location for the next four weeks. Then it will transition to nearby AT&T Stadium.

FEMA also hopes to vaccinate up to 20,000 people a week at Fair Park in Dallas.

