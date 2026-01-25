WATCH: Aerial video of snowy North Texas

The Brief North Texas is blanketed in snow and sleet following a winter storm that dropped 1 to 5 inches across the region, with the heaviest totals north of the metroplex. A historic cold snap is underway with temperatures expected to peak at a record-low high of 19°F Sunday and "feels-like" temperatures plunging to -5°F by Monday morning. Dangerous road conditions will persist through early next week as surfaces are expected to refreeze rapidly after sunset.



Video from SKY 4 shows all of North Texas blanketed in a few inches of snow. Snow plows and sanding trucks are also now out on the highways.

Watch live video from the helicopter in the live player above.

Sleet & Snow Estimations

Most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area received 1 to 2 inches of accumulation, consisting primarily of sleet. Areas north of the metroplex saw higher totals of 3 to 5 inches of a snow and sleet mix, while areas to the south reported around 1 inch.

Sunday Weather Forecast

The DFW area is now bracing for a historic cold snap this morning. Temperatures are expected to hover around 13 degrees through the morning. The sleet will transition to snow across North Texas, and flurries may continue through the afternoon with an expected high of only 19 degrees. If realized, this would set a new record for the lowest high temperature ever recorded on Jan. 25.

Related article

Read More:

Monday Weather Forecast

Photos by Kyrstain Clark w/ Clark Contracts LLC in Weatherford

Monday is shaping up to be another record-breaking day. The morning will begin with a low of 9 degrees, and afternoon highs are only expected to reach 28 degrees.

The "feels-like" temperatures will be particularly brutal, sitting at minus 5 degrees Monday morning. While skies will turn partly sunny, the region will remain below freezing. The sunshine and road treatments will aid in some melting on main highways, but motorists should be wary of black ice as surfaces will refreeze rapidly after sunset.