WATCH: Aerial video of snowy North Texas
DALLAS - Video from SKY 4 shows all of North Texas blanketed in a few inches of snow. Snow plows and sanding trucks are also now out on the highways.
Watch live video from the helicopter in the live player above.
Sleet & Snow Estimations
Most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area received 1 to 2 inches of accumulation, consisting primarily of sleet. Areas north of the metroplex saw higher totals of 3 to 5 inches of a snow and sleet mix, while areas to the south reported around 1 inch.
Sunday Weather Forecast
The DFW area is now bracing for a historic cold snap this morning. Temperatures are expected to hover around 13 degrees through the morning. The sleet will transition to snow across North Texas, and flurries may continue through the afternoon with an expected high of only 19 degrees. If realized, this would set a new record for the lowest high temperature ever recorded on Jan. 25.
Read More:
- LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm road conditions, power outages, school closings in North Texas
- Dallas winter storm: Power outages Sunday
- Dallas winter storm: Mass flight cancellations continue Sunday
- LIVE: North Texas school closings Monday
- PHOTOS: FOX 4 viewers send in Dallas winter storm pictures
Monday Weather Forecast
Photos by Kyrstain Clark w/ Clark Contracts LLC in Weatherford
Monday is shaping up to be another record-breaking day. The morning will begin with a low of 9 degrees, and afternoon highs are only expected to reach 28 degrees.
The "feels-like" temperatures will be particularly brutal, sitting at minus 5 degrees Monday morning. While skies will turn partly sunny, the region will remain below freezing. The sunshine and road treatments will aid in some melting on main highways, but motorists should be wary of black ice as surfaces will refreeze rapidly after sunset.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service, FOX 4 meteorologists, Texas officials and FOX 4 reporting.