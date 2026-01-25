Dallas winter storm: Power outages Sunday

Oncor is reporting power outages in North Texas as the winter storm continues.

North Texas Power Outages

By the numbers:

As of 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oncor says there are about 24,400 customers in its service area affected by power outages.

Dallas County: 344 customers affected

Tarrant County: 1235 customers affected

Collin County: 457 customers affected

Denton County: 15 customers affected

Parker County: 2 customers affected

Johnson County: 481 customers affected

Ellis County: 22 customers affected

Grayson County: 32 customers affected

You can check the status of the power grid here.

Related article

How do I report a power outage?

You can report a power outage or check the status of a previously reported power outage by using Oncor's online reporting tool. You can also call them at 888-313-4747. If you have signed up for My Oncor Alerts, text OUT to 66267 (ONCOR).

To register for My Oncor Alerts, text REG to 66267. To stop receiving My Oncor Text Alerts, text STOP to 66267.

Report Power Outage

Check Outage Status

Does Oncor automatically know when my power is out?

According to Oncor, they do if their system detects it. But to make sure your outage is reported, call 888-313-4747.

How to report a downed power line

Never approach, touch, or attempt to move a downed power line or any object in contact with a power line. Contact with power lines can cause serious injury or even death.

If you see a downed power line:

Leave the area immediately and call 911 . The 911 operator will contact Oncor directly and manage the situation until their personnel arrive.

You can also report downed power lines at 1-888-313-4747

Have a way to get updates

Watch live coverage on your phone

With severe winter weather on the way this weekend, you should have a way to get important updates if the power goes out.

The FOX LOCAL app will allow you to stay up to date with livestreams, the latest forecasts, news stories and weather alerts in real time, all from your mobile phone or tablet.

Stay connected with FOX 4 News. For winter storm coverage -- Download Now

Get county emergency alerts

You can also sign up to get alerts sent to your phone from your county’s emergency office.