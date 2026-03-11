NFL Free Agency Live Tracker: Cowboys trade Osa Odighizuwa to 49ers for draft pick

article

The Brief The NFL's new league year officially began on Wednesday, allowing reported free agent signings and trades to become official. On Wednesday, the Cowboys confirmed their trade for DE Rashan Gary from the Packers, as well as their signing of safety Jalen Thompson. The team has also reportedly defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and Solomon Thomas for 2026 NFL Draft picks.



The National Football League began its new year on Wednesday, which means all the trades and free agent signings from the last few days can become official.

Keep up with our tracker of all the Dallas Cowboys' offseason moves, which will be updated as news breaks.

Wednesday updates

5:30 p.m.: Another defensive tackle traded

Just minutes after trading Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers, the Cowboys have pivoted from another defensive tackle from last year's team.

The NFL Network reports that the Cowboys are trading Solomon Thomas and a seventh-round NFL Draft Pick (225 overall) to the Tennessee Titans for a separate seventh-round pick (218 overall).

Thomas, a Coppell native, was the third overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He contributed 27 tackles and 3 tackles for loss in 2025, his only season in Dallas.

5:30 p.m.: Osa Odighizuwa traded to 49ers

The Cowboys had a glut of defensive tackles on their roster, and on Wednesday afternoon, theymade a trade to address that.

The team is sending DT Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers will send a third-round pick (92 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft back to Dallas to complete the deal. The trade also gives Dallas cap relief.

Odighizuwa was originally drafted by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He posted 17 sacks, 34 tackles for loss and 2 forced fumbles in five seasons with the team.

The Cowboys did not have a third-round pick in this year's NFL Draft prior to this trade. They traded their own 2026 third-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver George Pickens last summer.

8 a.m.: New QB signed

The Cowboys added to their QB room Wednesday morning, agreeing to a deal with former Eagles quarterback Sam Howell.

Howell played with Philadelphia in 2024, and previously played with the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks. He joins a quarterback room that includes Dak Prescott and Joe Milton.

Tuesday updates: Cowboys add depth pieces

The Cowboys signed several players to 1-year deals on Tuesday, including safety P.J. Locke from the Broncos on a $5 million deal and defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia from the Chargers on a $3 million deal.

The team also adjusted the contract of DT Kenny Clark, giving the team more cap space.

Monday updates: Trades and signings emerge

The Cowboys made several moves on the first day of the tampering period.

Dallas traded a fourth-round pick for defensive end Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers. They also signed former Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson to a 3-year deal worth $33 million.

Gary spoke to team media after his trade was made official on Wednesday, saying "I just can't wait to go to work and show the Cowboys Nation what I'm all about."

The team also re-signed defensive end Sam Williams to a 1-year deal.