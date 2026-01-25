LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm road conditions, power outages, school closings in North Texas

As an arctic front moves through North Texas, it is crucial to remain informed. An Ice Storm Warning is now in effect for parts of North Texas through Sunday at noon. There is also a Winter Storm Warning in effect for North and Central Texas through noon Sunday, followed by an Extreme Cold Warning through noon Tuesday.

FOX 4 forecasters warn that temperatures may stay below freezing until Tuesday afternoon, meaning hazardous travel conditions could persist for more than 72 hours. Localized power outages are possible as ice accumulates on trees and power lines.

Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026 | Live Updates

11:30 a.m.: Trinity Metro service updates

The Trinity Metro is operating only select services on Monday because of the extreme cold and hazardous conditions.

TRE and TRE Link are not operating

Trinity Metro Bus services are not operating

TEXRail is operating on an hourly schedule

On-demand paratransit is limited to only life-sustaining services

11 a.m.: Fort Worth emergency calls

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, there were 129 weather-related emergency calls from 7 p.m. on Saturday through 7 a.m. on Sunday.

75 stranded motorists (higher than normal)

17 accidents (better than expected)

13 weather-related traffic hazards

24 transports to shelters

10:10 a.m.: Stay home if you can

The roads are still an icy mess. Stay home if you can.

TxDOT reports the effectiveness of the brine solution used to treat roads "significantly diminishes if the temperature drops below 15 degrees." The high on Monday morning is expected to be around 8 or 9 degrees.

"We saw the pretreatment of the roadways late last week, then we had a whole bunch of rain on Friday, before everything started to change, and I was concerned about that washing off the brine solution and making it less effective. But you need some water to help it become more active. So that was a positive thing. But now that we're way below or in that area where brine wouldn't be that helpful, it's more of a granular salt/sand combination that we're seeing being put down on the highways," said FOX 4 Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner.

While there's only one major accident on I-30 that's causing concerns right now, Chip said it's one that he's seen too often. People are overconfident, start to slide, and lose control.

10 a.m.: Viewer photos and video

We love seeing your photos and video. These are a few of our favorite videos submitted by viewers.



















9:30 a.m.: Texas DPS on road conditions

Tony De La Cerda with the Texas Department of Public Safety talks about road conditions across the state.

At one point on Saturday, highways in Texarkana and between El Paso and New Mexico were closed because of the terrible conditions. In North Texas, he said the DFW area is a major concern.

Mainly, troopers have been helping essential workers who have gotten stuck on the roads and weren't prepared for the situation.

9 a.m.: DART service updates

As of 9 a.m., DART is prioritizing service on bus routes 1 through 122, but service on less frequent routes may be limited.

DART rail customers should plan for delays up to 60 minutes. Bus are also being used between the following rail stations.

LBJ Skillman to Rowlett

8th Corinth to UNT

8th Corinth to Westmoreland

Bachman to Belt Line

8:45 a.m.: Snow plows

An image from a traffic camera shows snow plows out and about near the Dallas High Five.

Crews are out doing their best to try to get the roads clear as fast as possible.

8:35 a.m.: Road conditions

Road conditions continue to be an issue. Traffic report Chip Waggoner reports trouble on southbound I-35E at Oak Lawn Avenue. All three right lanes were shut down.

Reporter Tizia Muzinga captured video of a stalled car facing the wrong way on I-30.







7:00 a.m.: Update on conditions in Grand Prairie

6:48 a.m.: All flights grounded at DFW Airport

The FAA has implemented a ground stop at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as winter weather continues to cripple North Texas travel. Under the order, flights bound for DFW from across the country are being held at their departure airports as crews conduct their de-icing operations.

This is expected to go until 8 a.m. at the earliest.

FLIGHT CANCELLATION INFORMATION

6:45 a.m.: FOX 4's Shannon Murray shows Downtown Dallas road conditions

6:40 a.m.: Updated road conditions in Denton County

6:30 a.m.: National Weather Service gives a weather forecast update

The National Weather Service says precipitation will gradually come to an end today, but travel impacts will continue through Tuesday. They say a mix of sleet and snow remains possible mainly in North Texas through this afternoon, resulting in additional light accumulations.

6:25 a.m.: Weather forecast for Sunday morning

6:15 a.m.: Meteorologist Evan Andrews measures snow in Downtown Dallas

Evan measures about 1.25 inches of snow outside the FOX 4 station.

6 a.m.: First snow total numbers come in

Most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area received 1 to 2 inches of accumulation, consisting primarily of sleet. Areas north of the metroplex saw higher totals of 3 to 5 inches of a snow and sleet mix, while areas to the south reported around 1 inch.

Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 | Live Updates

10 p.m. Transportation Changes, Emergency Call Reports

The following updates were announced by Trinity Metro Saturday night:

The Trinity Metro Bus system will be suspended Sunday due to challenging road conditions.

TEXRail will be delayed until 6:35 a.m. Sunday.

No TRE or TRE Link service Sunday.

On-Demand Paratransit: Life-sustaining service only.

Dallas County sent out the following report about calls they received Saturday:

Major Crashes — 16

Minor Crashes — 19

Assist motorists — 21

Traffic hazards — 27

Courtesy Patrol calls — 40

Dallas Fire provided the following numbers:

Motor Vehicle Accidents — 54

Structure Fire — 4

Fall Victim — 23

How to check road conditions

Monitor local weather broadcasts and check the latest conditions from the NWS before hitting the road. To monitor real-time road conditions in your area, visit Drive Texas or check specific traffic updates for Austin, Dallas, and Houston (or via Houston TranStar), or call (800) 452-9292.

If you must drive in inclement weather, allow additional time to reach your destination and share your travel plans with a friend or family member, so someone knows the route you’re taking.

When driving on icy roads, drive slowly and increase the distance between your vehicle and others when stopping. Do not use cruise control during poor driving conditions and ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas before you head out.

What to do if the power goes out

Cities across the metroplex are offering warming centers for people who lose power and people who are unsheltered.

Specifically in Dallas, the city is making contingency plans for people who may find themselves in extended power outages. It's a change of procedure that came out of the big winter storm in 2021.

The city will monitor for outages with Oncor. If neighborhoods have severe damage to lines and transformers, the city said it has generators staged at park and recreation facilities around Dallas.

"We're ready to move resources and people and activate those sites and then provide transportation, if we need to, to affected residents so that they can have a safe place to go to," said Kevin Oden, Dallas's Director of Emergency Management.

If you do lose power, you can still watch FOX 4. The FOX LOCAL app will allow you to stay up to date with news stories, live streams, and weather alerts in real time, all from your mobile phone or tablet.

