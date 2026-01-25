Dallas winter storm: Mass flight cancellations continue Sunday

The Brief Dallas airports are still experiencing hundreds of flight cancellations as the winter storm continues. Major carriers have issued travel waivers; passengers are strongly advised to rebook or confirm their flight status via airline apps before leaving home. More impacts are expected to continue as the extreme cold persists.



Dallas airports are still seeing flight disruptions Sunday as the winter storm continues in North Texas. Winter weather warnings are currently in effect, forcing airlines to slash their weekend schedules.

DFW Flight Cancellations: Nearly 1,000 flights canceled in and out of Dallas

According to flight-tracking site FlightAware, North Texas airports are seeing a high volume of cancellation. As of Sunday morning, nearly 1,000 flights scheduled for Sunday have been canceled at DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field combined.

American Airlines, which uses DFW as its primary hub, has been the most heavily impacted. The airline has already canceled more than 900 flights. Southwest Airlines, headquartered at Love Field, has canceled over 570 flights.

DFW Airport flight cancellations

As of Sunday morning, flight cancellations at North Texas airports have continued due to the winter storm. Here are the current numbers for today, Sunday, Jan. 25 (as of 7 a.m.), according to FlightAware:

Dallas flight cancellations Sunday

DFW International Airport: More than 950 cancellations

Dallas Love Field: More than 180 cancellations

Total: More than 1200 cancellations, 221 delays

Airlines, including American, Southwest, Delta, and United, have issued travel waivers, allowing passengers to rebook their flights without change fees. Travelers are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Ground stop issued at DFW Airport

The FAA has implemented a ground stop at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Sunday morning as winter weather continues to cripple North Texas travel. The ground stop was lifted at 8 a.m. Under the order, flights bound for DFW from across the country were being held at their departure airports as crews conducted their de-icing operations.

Check Your Flight Status

Travelers can check for flight delays by going to the airport's website.

Check TSA Wait Times

Travelers can check wait times by visiting the links below, checking on the MY TSA App, or visiting the airport's website. However, officials warn that the times are estimates and actual security lines may be longer than shown.

What happens if my flight is canceled?

Airlines will rebook you on another flight if your flight is canceled. Usually this is on the same airline, but depending on the reason, some may be able to rebook you on a partner airline.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, if your flight is canceled, and you choose to forgo the trip you had planned, you're entitled to a refund for any unused portion of your flight – even if the flight is non-refundable.

In addition, you're also entitled to get your money back for any bag fees or extras, such as a seat assignment.

Is an airline required to provide me with a hotel room, food voucher, or other reimbursements for a canceled flight?

Airlines will not provide a hotel, food or other reimbursements if a delay or cancellation is outside the airline's control.

Weather is outside airline control.

Dallas weather forecast

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is bracing for a historic cold snap Sunday morning. After a mix of sleet and snow, temperatures are expected to hover around 13 degrees through the morning. While sleet is transitioning to snow across North Texas, flurries may continue through the afternoon with an expected high of only 19 degrees. If realized, this would set a new record for the lowest high temperature ever recorded on Jan. 25.

While the most organized precipitation has exited the region, light snow continues to linger in northern counties. Sleet accumulations have averaged 1 to 2 inches in DFW, with higher totals reported to the north.

Temperatures will remain below freezing through early Tuesday. Overnight, lows are expected to drop into the single digits—reaching 9 degrees, which would break the standing record low of 12. In areas with deeper snow cover to the north, temperatures could approach zero.