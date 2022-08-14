Shooting at Grand Prairie Walmart sends man to hospital

article

Grand Prairie police said a shooting at a Walmart Saturday night sent one person to a hospital.

The shooting happened at the Walmart in the 2000 block of W. I-20.

Officers were called after a fight between two men.

One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other in the leg.

Both left the scene before police arrived on scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police later found the victim. He was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not released.

The suspect was not found. Police said they know who he is, but did not release his name.