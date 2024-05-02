Alvord ISD schools on lockdown after report of armed suspect

Alvord ISD schools in Wise County are currently on lockdown after a report of an armed suspect.

The district says a law enforcement investigation is underway and there is a heavy law enforcement presence on all campuses.

Alvord ISD Superintendent Dr. Randy Brown says all students and staff are safe.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The district is asking all parents or visitors to leave the area around the school and head to the First Baptist Church.

When the lockdown is lifted, all students who are on campuses will be transported to the church.

The school district says they are starting with elementary school students, followed by intermediate, middle school and high school.

SKY 4 spotted several parents waiting at the church.

Parents will need photo ID to identify themselves before picking up their student.