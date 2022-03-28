Volunteers work to repair 3 homes in South Dallas

Three homes in South Dallas got much-needed repairs over the weekend.

Volunteers from the Associated General Contractors worked with the nonprofit Rebuilding Together.

They focused on homes that are owned by people who are either elderly or disabled.

More than 40 volunteers showed up to help them out.

"It’s really cool to be able to see how we’re impacting. And we get to work and talk directly with the homeowners while we’re here, which really helps put a face to the organization that we’re supporting," said Lainiee Perala with AGC Charities.

The homes in the Cedar Crest neighborhood got new fences, siding, landscaping and other improvements.

READ MORE:

'Stand With Ukraine' rally held in The Colony

Teen who drove through Texas tornado given new truck by Fort Worth Chevrolet dealership

Advertisement

Prayer vigil held in Jacksboro as clean up continues from EF-3 tornado