Vigil held to remember man killed in Oak Lawn robbery attempt

Friends and family remembered the life of a man who was murdered nearly a week ago as the search for his killer continues.

A vigil was held Saturday for 30-year-old Justin Thompson at the Legacy of Love monument in Oak Lawn.

He was killed just a couple of blocks away during a robbery early Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Dallas police are hoping new surveillance video will help them track down a person of interest in the case.

It’s been less than a week since Thompson was murdered, and with his killer still on the run, his family is begging for answers.

"I get a phone call that no mother should ever get, telling me my son has been taken," Thompson’s mother, Luci Dixon, said.

Dixon was forced to relive her darkest day, talking about the phone call she received Monday.

Her son’s life was gone in an instant on her 35th wedding anniversary.

Police said Thompson was murdered while walking with a friend in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood.

"He didn’t care what you had done or what you looked like. he loved people," Dixon added.

Dozens of friends, family, and co-workers showed up to remember the 30-year-old Saturday evening, all connecting through song.

Those close to Thompson said singing was his passion.

"Justin, he was an angel," his sister, Meghan Dixon, said.

Dallas police said Thompson was shot and killed at 3 a.m. Monday during a robbery just a block from Oak Lawn Avenue.

His friend was pistol whipped but survived.

"I just pray that we find the person that did this so we can have justice for my son," Thompson’s mother said.

Friday, Dallas detectives revealed to FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb they now have a person of interest.

Police said witness statements and cameras link the unidentified man to Thompson’s murder.

"We have video of him coming up to the crime scene the time the offense happened, and he matches the description that was given by our witness," Dallas PD Det. Scott Sayers.

Thompson’s father, David Dixon, said he’s now making it his mission to find the person who took his son from all who loved him.

"I want to look him in the eyes one day and his mother wants the same. Justice needs to be served," he said.

Thompson’s funeral was Friday night in Johnson County.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Dallas police.