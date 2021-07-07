Video shows person of interest connected to fatal Arlington hit-and-run

Police have released video of a man they want to talk to about a fatal hit-and-run crash in Arlington.

The crash happened Friday after a Pantego officer running license plates discovered the registered owner of a maroon Buick LaCrosse was lacking insurance.

The officer tried to pull the car over for a routine traffic stop. Instead, the driver took off at a high speed.

Arlington police said the officer discontinued the pursuit but the suspects in the Buick kept going at more than 100 miles per hour, running red lights and ultimately crashing into another car near the intersection of Arkansas Lane and Cooper Street.

The crash caused the other car to collide head-on with a parked box track. Douglas Osiemo, 39, died at the scene.

Witnesses told police two suspects got out of the Buick and ran off.

The newly released video shows a person of interest walking behind a nearby business shortly after the crash.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying him so they can speak with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arlington Police Department.