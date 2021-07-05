Search continues for driver who fled following fatal crash in Arlington

Arlington police are hoping for a break that leads them to a dangerous driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Friday night.

Witnesses said the suspect was driving faster than 100 miles per hour, before killing a 39-year-old man.

Shortly before the deadly crash, police said the driver was speeding away from officers from a nearby city as the officer attempted to do a routine traffic stop for a minor violation.

"We are working a really horrific crash that occurred the other night," Arlington PD Deputy Police Chief Christopher Cook said.

RELATED: Police searching for two people who fled the scene following fatal crash in Arlington

Police said the driver of a maroon Buick LaCrosse slammed into a Toyota Camry, sending it head-on into a parked box truck.

Douglas Osiemo died on scene.

It all started when a Pantego officer running license plates discovered the registered owner of the Buick was lacking insurance, a relatively minor violation that would have resulted in a citation, and attempted to pull the car over.

But the driver had something else in mind and took off.

"The Pantego officer reported she turned her emergency lights off and discontinued to make the stop. Unfortunately, the suspects in the Buick LaCrosse continued eastbound. Some witnesses said 100-115 miles an hour, running the red lights," Cook said.

The Pantego officer backed off at Fielder Street, and the deadly collision happened about one mile down the road as the driver drove through the intersection at Cooper Street.

Police said witness accounts varied, but they know one, maybe two people, took off from the Buick on foot.

A gun, alcohol, and drugs were left inside the car.

"We have received some tips through social media, but nothing has panned out yet, so we are asking anyone with information to call us. No matter how large or small you think it is," Cook said.

Police said the Buick has not been reported stolen and they have not been able to locate the registered owner.

Advertisement

It’s unclear if that person was behind the wheel, or if it was someone else.