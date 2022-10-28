Bond set at $3M for man accused of killing 2 in Dallas hospital shooting
DALLAS - Bond is set at $3 million for the gunman accused of shooting and killing two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees.
Nestor Hernandez is charged with two counts of capital murder.
Police said, as he visited his girlfriend in the maternity unit Saturday morning, Hernandez opened fire.
A Methodist officer shot him in the leg.
Hernandez is a convicted felon who was on parole for aggravated robbery.