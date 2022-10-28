Expand / Collapse search

Bond set at $3M for man accused of killing 2 in Dallas hospital shooting

Dallas
DALLAS - Bond is set at $3 million for the gunman accused of shooting and killing two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees.

Nestor Hernandez is charged with two counts of capital murder.

Police said, as he visited his girlfriend in the maternity unit Saturday morning, Hernandez opened fire.

The Dallas police chief vented his frustration that the gunman charged with murdering two Methodist Dallas employees was allowed able to be inside the hospital. The violent prison parolee was twice arrested for parole violations with the most recent one in June.

A Methodist officer shot him in the leg.

Hernandez is a convicted felon who was on parole for aggravated robbery.