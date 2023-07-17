Victim found shot outside Arlington gas station

article

Arlington police are looking for the person who shot a man found wounded at a gas station.

Officers spotted the victim just after 8 p.m. Sunday at a store south of Interstate 20 near Highway 287.

It’s not clear if the shooting happened at the gas station or if the victim just went there for help.

It’s also not clear how badly the man was injured.

Police have not said if anyone was arrested for the shooting or what led up to it.