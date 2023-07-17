Expand / Collapse search

Victim found shot outside Arlington gas station

By
Published 
Arlington
FOX 4
article

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are looking for the person who shot a man found wounded at a gas station.

Officers spotted the victim just after 8 p.m. Sunday at a store south of Interstate 20 near Highway 287.

It’s not clear if the shooting happened at the gas station or if the victim just went there for help.

Featured

Timberview High School shooting trial: Opening arguments begin
article

Timberview High School shooting trial: Opening arguments begin

19-year-old Timothy Simpkins is facing three counts of attempted murder and other charges in connection to the shooting on Oct. 6, 2021.

It’s also not clear how badly the man was injured. 

Police have not said if anyone was arrested for the shooting or what led up to it.