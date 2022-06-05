Expand / Collapse search

Uvalde school shooting victim released from hospital

Uvalde, Texas School Shooting
UVALDE, TEXAS - JUNE 01: A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is seen on June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

UVALDE, Texas - One of the children wounded in last month's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde is out of the hospital.

University Health in San Antonio said a 9-year-old girl has been released. 

The hospital is now treating two victims of the shooting.

A 10-year-old girl is still in serious condition and the 66-year-old grandmother of the shooter is said to be in good condition.

The gunman shot his grandmother just before his attack on Robb Elementary on May 24 that killed 19 children and two teachers.