Uvalde mayor steps down due to health issue

The new mayor of Uvalde in South Texas says he's leaving office because of a medical issue.

Cody Smith was elected in November.

He ran on a promise to help the community heal after the 2022 elementary school shooting that killed 21 people.

Smith defeated Kimberly Mata-Rubio in the election.

Her daughter was one of the 19 children killed in the shooting.

Smith says he's been dealing with unexpected medical concerns in recent weeks, but did not specify what they are.

His resignation is effective immediately.

It comes only a few weeks after Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez also stepped down.