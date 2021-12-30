UTD delays spring semester due to omicron variant

article

UT Dallas is delaying the start of its spring semester because of the omicron variant.

The current schedule calls for moving the first day of classes at UTD from Jan. 10 to Jan. 18, which is the day after the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Next week, faculty and staff who can are being encouraged to work remotely.

There are no plans for students to return to remote learning, at least not yet.

"Delaying the start of classes by eight days gives added time to assess the progression of the virus and will give our faculty, staff and students a bit more time to prepare if our instructional modalities have to be adjusted," the university said.

The changes are also expected to impact the schedule for final exams and commencement.

