Denton closes libraries, recreation centers due to COVID-19 cases

The city of Denton has temporarily closed its libraries and recreation centers due to COVID-19 cases among the staff.

The was done to "to protect the health and safety of the community and our employees," the city said in a release.

The facilities closed starting 5 p.m. Wednesday, and set to be closed until January 6.

The city also closed the animal shelter, which is set to reopen Jan. 5.

